For the uninitiated, Salman Khan already has a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser in his collection. And now, amid the death threats that he has been receiving, he has imported Nissan’s most expensive SUV (Nissan Patrol) for security reasons. This SUV has not been officially launched in the Indian market yet. A video of the actor traveling in his brand new purchase recently went viral on the Internet.

Also, at the recently held Filmfare Awards 2023 press conference, when Khan was asked about being people’s Bhai and Jaan, his fearlessness, and how he reacts to the death threats, he smartly replied, “I’m the Bhai only for some people, but Jaan to many of them.”

Lawrence Bishnoi’s threats to Salman Khan

Khan has been living under a cloud of death threats for a while. Last year in September, the Delhi Police made startling revelations about how gangsters had made detailed plans on how to kill the Bollywood superstar at his Panvel farmhouse, near Mumbai.

The new revelations came to light as the Punjab Police continued their investigations in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala — who was killed last year in May.

Plan B for Salman

It had been revealed that in the run-up to the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had hatched a detailed plan to murder the 57-year-old actor.

Leading this plan was Kapil Pandit, a sharpshooter of the Goldie Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was recently arrested from the Indo-Pak border in a joint operation by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and Punjab Police.

Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell of Delhi Police, HGS Dhaliwal told the media that Pandit along with his associates Santosh Jadhav and Sachin Bishnoi Thapan had conducted a recce of not just Khan’s house in Mumbai’s suburban area of Bandra but also his farmhouse in Panvel.

Salman on Lawrence Bishnoi’s radar

Salman Khan has been on the radar of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a key accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala case, over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

It has been reported that Bishnoi wanted to kill Salman Khan because of the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, which occurred during the filming of the movie named Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Bishnoi reportedly stated that Chinkara, or blackbucks, are sacred to the Bishnoi community in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

