Salman Khan granted permission to go to three foreign locations; purpose of travel not yet known

After getting bail in the blackbuck poaching case, Salman Khan has filed a plea in a Jodhpur court seeking permission to travel abroad. After spending two nights in jail, Khan returned to Mumbai on 7 April and has now sought the court's permission to travel to multiple foreign locations. He was, on 17 april, granted permission to travel to the US, Canada and Nepal.

Judge Chandra Kumar Songara of the Sessions Court here gave the permission soon after he submitted a plea. Salman's case was presented by senior advocate Mahesh Bora after brief arguments by public prosecutor Pokar Ram.

#BREAKING -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase: Salman Khan has filed a plea in Jodhpur court asking for permission to fly abroad. He has asked permission to fly to 4 nations, hearing to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/KbNloCuM11 — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 17, 2018

Khan is currently shooting for Race 3 for which he reportedly needs to fly out of the country. Reports, suggesting that the foreign shooting schedules of the film had to be cancelled due to his conviction, have been rife. However, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Remo D'Souza rubbished all rumours and said, "We had South Africa, New Zealand, Morocco, Leh Ladakh and few other places on our list, and we finally decided to shoot the song in Leh Ladakh right at the beginning. It’s absolutely got nothing to do with Salman not able to travel overseas."

A Jodhpur court had convicted Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case but acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre. He was sentenced to five years in jail but returned to Mumbai after he was let out on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of Rs 25,000 each, defense counsel Mahesh Bora said.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 14:49 PM