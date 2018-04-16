Race 3 had no South Africa shoot 'to cancel'; Salman's legal issues didn't affect schedule: director Remo D'Souza

Remo D’Souza, the director of Salman Khan’s Race 3 totally rubbishes of all rumours of his overseas shoot being cancelled due to the actor’s case where he now needs the court permission to go abroad.

“This is absolutely false. Matlab alag level ka false,” said Remo in an exclusive chat with Firstpost. Bollywood superstar, who was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, was granted bail on 7 April by the Jodhpur court but he cannot leave the country without the court’s permission.

As per recent news reports, Race 3 makers had to alter their final shoot schedule — that was to be shot in South Africa — and make arrangements in India, as Salman, who is back on the film set, is not allowed to go abroad without court's permission, as per court's orders. However, currently, the Race 3 team is going ahead with the shoot to Leh Ladakh next week, and as for South Africa, it was never a finalised location as per Remo. “I don’t know how people get this stupid news, I don’t know what is wrong with all of them. They start making their own b***** stories. We are shooting this big song and we're looking out for locations. We had South Africa, New Zealand, Morocco, Leh Ladakh and few other places on our list, and we finally decided to shoot the song in Leh Ladakh right at the beginning. It’s absolutely got nothing to do with Salman not able to travel overseas,” says Remo.

“Look, whenever we have to do a song we jot down the countries we are keen on and finalise the one we like the most. Now, if people want to do negative stories they will do. Salman wants to finish the film, and, of course, he can get permission and he can go abroad if he wants to. If I wanted to go, then I would have gone. It's got nothing to do with permissions. In fact, I have been forcing everyone to shoot in Leh Ladakh...we were trying other possibilities as well but then we thought Ladakh's the best option," added Remo denying that the song for the multi-starrer was initially meant to be shot in foreign locales.

“We are on schedule, we are following the exact dates. We have just finished our Mumbai schedule as well, we just had some patchwork to shoot here and now only the song is left for which we are going to Leh Ladakh. That’s it,” Remo clarified, further adding, “Now what explanation do we give to people, what’s the point in talking, it’s better to keep quiet. I have shot almost the entire film in foreign locales so let me shoot one song in India (laughs). It's going to be a week-long shoot during which we will film the song." Earlier, producer Ramesh Taurani had said that Leh would be the perfect setting for the song. "Leh will add to the aesthetic value of the number," he had said.

As far as Salman is concerned, he is totally unaffected by all the hullabaloo around him and the case, insists Remo. “Salman doesn’t get affected by anything. His mood is always good. He is like that only. He is not stressed, he is very happy the way it is going. He is very chilled out, he is the coolest guy we have in the industry,” said the director, who will be helming his next – a dance film with Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan. “I am not even thinking about that film now, it’s only Race 3 on my mind. The release is nearing and I have to finish lot of stuff. There are lot of surprises coming,” he added.

Race 3 is the third installment of the popular action-thriller franchise Race. The film is slated to release during the festive season of Eid on 15 June.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2018 11:04 AM