Black buck poaching case LIVE updates: Speaking to ANI, Bishnoi Tigers Vanya Evam Paryavaran Sanstha state chief Rampal Bhawad demanded maximum punishment for actor Salman Khan: "We'll analyse the judgement. We want an immediate appeal to be filed against those who have been acquitted and we also demand maximum punishment for Salman Khan."
A Jodhpur court has convicted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, while other actors —Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari — have been acquitted. The quantum of sentence will be announced shortly. According to latest report, the Bishnoi Sabha has objected to the acquittal of five others.
Proceedings have begun at the Jodhpur court which will deliver verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case shortly. Actor Salman Khan is present in the court with sisters Alvira and Arpita. Other accused — Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari — are also present in the courtroom.
Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. He is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri has reached the Jodhpur court, reported CNN-News18. The court will be pronouncing its verdict in the black buck poaching case, involving actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others. The final hearing in the black buck case will begin at 11.15 am. Accused actor Salman Khan is expected to arrive in the courthouse at 11 am.
In an interview with NDTV in 2009, actor Salman Khan had claimed that the group had come across the a herd of deer when they were returning after pack-up while shooting Hum Saath Saath Hain. He said, "We saw deer fawn, stuck in a bush. The whole herd was there. He (fawn) was petrified. I took him out of there, gave him some water. The whole pack was there. He ate a few biscuits and then went away".
The verdict in the black buck poaching case on actor Salman Khan is expected to be pronounced after 11 am on Thursday, according to reports. The Bollywood star and other actors, including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu, allegedly went out on a midnight hunting spree and killed two black bucks in October 1998.
Actor Salman Khan and the other accused are charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The maximum punishment under Section 51 is up to six years in prison. If convicted, the actor could face a prison term upto six years in jail.
A Jodhpur court will on Thursday pronounce its verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are accused.
The accused landed in Jodhpur on Wednesday ahead of the court hearing.
The movie stars were accused of poaching black bucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on 1-2 October, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain movie.
They were accused of killing two black bucks, hunting of which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.
The final arguments in the case were completed in a Jodhpur rural court on 28 March. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for 5 April thereafter.
Meanwhile, a video clipping of Saif getting annoyed over media questions and threatening his driver by saying "Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo, varna padegi ek" (close windowpane, put car in reverse or else you will get slapped) has since gone viral on social media.
It was learnt that a fan also misbehaved with Tabu while she was coming out of the airport at Jodhpur on Wednesday morning.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 13:17 PM | Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 13:47 PM
Highlights
'Demand maximum punishment for Salman': Bishnoi Sanstha state chief Rampal Bhawad
Speaking to ANI, Bishnoi Tigers Vanya Evam Paryavaran Sanstha state chief Rampal Bhawad said: "We'll analyse the judgement. We want an immediate appeal to be filed against those who have been acquitted and we also demand maximum punishment for Salman Khan."
Salman Khan's quantum of punishment yet to be pronounced
Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh said that they have asked for the maximum punishment (of six years) and that the quantum is yet to be pronounced.
Confusion over Salman Khan's quantum of punishment
There is some confusion over the quantum of sentence handed down to Salman Khan. According to News18, lawyers signalled the victory sign (for the acquitted), which reporters mistook it to be two years in prison.
Salman Khan sentenced to two years in prison, charged with Rs 50,000 fine
The actor is likely to be granted bail on Thursday itself since the jail term is below three years. Salman is eligible for bail from the Sessions Court.
Bishnoi Sabha to appeal against acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre
CNN-News18 reported that one of the parties to the case, Bishnoi Sabha, has decided to appeal against the acquittal of the four co-accused in the black buck poaching case.
Salman's counsel arguing for early probation
Arguments for quantum of sentence is currently underway in the Jodhpur court. Salman's counsel are arguing for early probation, reports have said.
Salman Khan faces maximum 6 years in jail
Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act carries maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term. The prosecution has demanded maximum punishment for Salman Khan. The actor will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, which currently houses three high-profile inmates — Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal. The latter two are accused in the Bawri Devi case and the Rajasthan hacking case, respectively.
Salman convicted under Section 9 and 51 of Wildlife Protection Act. Maximum sentence under the law is six years
Quantum of sentence shortly
Arguments currently underway on quantum of sentence. If the court pronounces more than three years in prison for the actor, Salman will have to approach a higher court for bail but if it is less than three years, the actor can apply for bail in the same court.
Jodhpur court says Salman Khan guilty in 1998 Blackbuck poaching case
The court held Salman Khan guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case but acquitted Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and other actors. Quantum of sentence shortly
Entry of media and lawyers inside courtroom restricted
According to reports, the court has not allowed anyone from the media or the lawyer fraternity not connected to the case enter the court.
Salman arrives with bodyguard Shera
All actors are in attendance in the court. Security is heavily beefed up outside the court premises after Salman received a death threat. Salman arrived with his bodyguard Shera at the Jodhpur court. The hearing is expected to begin shortly.
If convicted Salman Khan will be sent to Jodhpur Central Jail
If convicted today, Salman Khan and others will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, which currently houses three high-profile inmates — Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal. The latter two are accused in the Bawri Devi case and the Rajasthan hacking case, respectively.
WATCH: Salman Khan en route Jodhpur court
Salman Khan's sisters reach Jodhpur court; actor on his way to court
Reports said that two sisters of Salman — Arpita and Alwira — reached the Jodhpur court premises. Salman is expected to reach anytime soon. The verdict is expected to come by 11.15 am.
Race 3 director Remo D'Souza hoping for favourable verdict
Speaking to CNN-News18, Race 3 director Remo D'Souza said the entire cast and crew was looking forward to the closure of the 19-year-old case with a favourable verdict. "Salman never talks about the case while shooting for his films. Same was the case during Abu Dhabhi schedule of Race 3, after which the actor left for the verdict. The unit and everyone associated to his big Eid release are hoping for a closure to this long stretched case with a favourable verdict," D'Souza said.
'Will wait for court's order before commenting': Public prosecutor
According to News18, Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh said that they will wait for the court's verdict before commenting. "We shall wait for the court's order. It will be inappropriate for me to say anything now," he was quoted as saying.
Judge arrives in Jodhpur court ahead of verdict
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri has reached the Jodhpur court, reported CNN-News18. The court will be pronouncing its verdict in the black buck poaching case, involving actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others.
'If found guilty, equal punishment for Saif, Neelam, Sonali'
Speaking to, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sanali Bendre's lawyer said: "If they are found guilty, then there is equal punishment for all. Maximum punishment will be for six years and minimum one year."
Jodhpur: Police personnel deployed outside Jodhpur court ahead of verdict in Blackbuck poaching case. Saif Ali Khan,Neelam & Sonali Bendre's lawyer says,'if they are found guilty then there is equal punishment for all. Maximum punishment will be for six years & minimum one year.' pic.twitter.com/omRMnr3Weh— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018 ">ANI
Rajasthan court verdict expected after 11 am, say reports
Salman Khan charged under Section 9 read with Section 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act
Salman Khan is charged under Section 9 read with Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 along with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code.
Section 9 prohibits the hunting of certain animals listed in the Act. A black buck is one of the animals protected by it. Section 51 allows the court to sentence those found guilty to imprisonment between one to six years along with a fine of at least Rs 5,000.
Fan misbehaves with actor Tabu upon her arrival in Jodhpur
According to a report, a fan forcibly made his way into the security guards' circle and misbehaved with the actor. The bouncers, however, immediately pushed him back, steering him clear off Tabu's way. No official complaint has been filed yet.
Salman Khan could face up to six years in prison
Actor Salman Khan and the other accused are charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The maximum punishment under Section 51 is up to six years in prison.
What the Salman Khan's defence says:
Refuting the prosecution's allegations, Salman Khan's counsel HM Saraswat said there were several loopholes in the prosecutor's story and that it had failed to prove its case beyond any doubt.
“Prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case," he said.
"It even failed to prove that the black bucks were killed by gunshots. Hence, such an investigation cannot be trusted," Saraswat said.
Salman Khan, others accused charged under Wildlife (Protection) Act
Salman Khan is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.
13:47 (IST)
'Race 3 will be stuck if Salman Khan is jailed for more than three years'
Out of all the four movies Salman Khan is involved in, Race 3 is likely be most adversely affected if the actor is sentenced to more than three years in jail, trade analyst Komal Nahta told News18.
13:34 (IST)
Bishnois: A community which fought for wildlife conservation
After the (poaching) incident came to light in October 1998, it was the Bishnoi villagers who registered a complaint against Salman and his four co-actors. They also registered a complaint against the Bollywood star for allegedly poaching chinkaras earlier in the same year. And when Salman was acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in 2016 of poaching chinkaras, the Bishnois prepared to move Supreme Court. However, while that case verdict hasn't been challenged yet, the buck hasn't stopped for the community.
The Bishnois, a prosperous and influential group residing primarily in Rajasthan, are unwilling to forget and forgive Salman for his alleged crimes, especially his acquittal in the chinkara poaching case. The Bishnoi sect, which was formed by Jammeshwarji Maharaj in 1542 AD, is known for its beliefs associated with nature worship and wildlife conservation. A Bishnoi thus, will never tolerate killing of wild animals and felling of a tree. They have been known to make many sacrifices for the protection of animals, specially the endangered black buck.
13:10 (IST)
Salman Khan, the 'simpleton': How the superstar has milked his 'real life' personality on screen
A long time ago, much before Salman became the resident demi-god of Indian moviegoers, a very senior journalist — famous for his withering honesty — interviewed the buffest Khan of Bollywood. “He’s a harmless guy,” the journalist later recalled to a bunch of his friends, “definitely not very bright”, writes Aparna Pednekar.
Salman Khan was never considered the smartest cookie in the tin, but the 51-year-old actor seems to have hit a stride of late, milking a long-established, mythical 'real life' personality — that of a simpleton with a golden heart — in a string of gargantuan hits like Bodyguard, Bajranji Bhaijaan and Sultan.
13:04 (IST)
'Demand maximum punishment for Salman': Bishnoi Sanstha state chief Rampal Bhawad
Speaking to ANI, Bishnoi Tigers Vanya Evam Paryavaran Sanstha state chief Rampal Bhawad said: "We'll analyse the judgement. We want an immediate appeal to be filed against those who have been acquitted and we also demand maximum punishment for Salman Khan."
13:01 (IST)
Salman Khan convicted in black buck poaching case
Image courtesy: News18
12:57 (IST)
Quantum of sentence likely to be pronounced in next hour
12:56 (IST)
'Salman Khan paying the price for being a superstar': Neelam's husband Sameer Soni
Speaking to CNN-News18, Sameer Soni, co-accused Neelam's husband said: 'I am happy about Neelam's conviction. I don't know why Salman was singled out. I think he is paying the price for being a superstar."
12:53 (IST)
Legal choices for Salman Khan
According to latest reports, the Jodhpur court is most likely to announce the quantum of sentencing on Thursday. However, there is a possibility that the order might not come today. In which case, Salman Khan will be taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail immediately.
If the court announces a sentence of less than three years, Salman can immediately apply for bail and return home a free man. But, if the quantum of sentence is more than three years, the actor will have to appeal in a higher court. It is important to note that the Jodhpur court verdict is not the final say in the case. The actors can approach higher courts.
12:42 (IST)
Salman Khan's quantum of punishment yet to be pronounced
Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh said that they have asked for the maximum punishment (of six years) and that the quantum is yet to be pronounced.
12:40 (IST)
Confusion over Salman Khan's quantum of punishment
There is some confusion over the quantum of sentence handed down to Salman Khan. According to News18, lawyers signalled the victory sign (for the acquitted), which reporters mistook it to be two years in prison.
12:37 (IST)
Other co-accused leave court post-judgment
The other accused in the black buck poaching case — Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam — have left the Jodhpur court premises after the judgment was announced.
12:33 (IST)
'The buck stops here': Twitterati responds to Salman Khan's conviction
Jodhpur court has convicted Salman Khan in the black buck poaching case. Before the quantum of punishment (two year jail term) was even announced, Twitter came up with hilarious reactions to the verdict.
12:30 (IST)
Crowd outside Jodhpur court
12:23 (IST)
Salman Khan sentenced to two years in prison, charged with Rs 50,000 fine
The actor is likely to be granted bail on Thursday itself since the jail term is below three years. Salman is eligible for bail from the Sessions Court.
12:16 (IST)
Quantum of punishment arguments over
News18 reported that arguments in actor Salman Khan's quantum of punishment in the 1998 black buck is over. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri has reportedly stepped out of his chamber.
12:15 (IST)
Salman Khan can be granted bail today if quantum of punishment is less than 3 years
If Salman Khan's quantum of punishment is less than three years, the actor's lawyers can approach the same Jodhpur court to grant him bail on the same day.
12:12 (IST)
Salman Khan was sitting with sister Alvira when judgment was pronounced
According to CNN-News18, Salman was sitting with his sister Alvira, with his bodyguard Shera standing on her left. When the judge announced the verdict, Salman was standing. His other sister wasn't allowed inside. When the acquittal was announced, there was relief among the other four co-accused.
11:58 (IST)
Bishnoi Sabha to appeal against acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre
CNN-News18 reported that one of the parties to the case, Bishnoi Sabha, has decided to appeal against the acquittal of the four co-accused in the black buck poaching case.
11:56 (IST)
Arguments in quantum of punishment underway in Jodhpur court
Speaking to ANI, NS Solanki, lawyer of Dushyant Singh who was accused in the black buck poaching case, said that the arguments in the quantum of punishment are going on in the Jodhpur court.
11:53 (IST)
Salman Khan will have to go to jail today if he is sentenced to more than 3 -year-prison term
The convicted actor Salman Khan will have to spend the night in the Jodhpur Central Jail on Thursday if the quantum of sentence is more than three years.
Khan has been convicted under Section 9/51 of Wildlife Protection Act. Section 9 is prohibits hunting, while Section 51 provides the penalties. The amended act attracts between three to seven years in jail. But in retrospect, Khan will face a maximum sentence of six years.
11:47 (IST)
Salman's counsel arguing for early probation
Arguments for quantum of sentence is currently underway in the Jodhpur court. Salman's counsel are arguing for early probation, reports have said.
11:42 (IST)
Salman Khan faces maximum 6 years in jail
Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act carries maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term. The prosecution has demanded maximum punishment for Salman Khan. The actor will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, which currently houses three high-profile inmates — Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal. The latter two are accused in the Bawri Devi case and the Rajasthan hacking case, respectively.
11:41 (IST)
Salman convicted under Section 9 and 51 of Wildlife Protection Act. Maximum sentence under the law is six years
11:38 (IST)
Quantum of sentence shortly
Arguments currently underway on quantum of sentence. If the court pronounces more than three years in prison for the actor, Salman will have to approach a higher court for bail but if it is less than three years, the actor can apply for bail in the same court.
11:35 (IST)
Jodhpur court says Salman Khan guilty in 1998 Blackbuck poaching case
The court held Salman Khan guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case but acquitted Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and other actors. Quantum of sentence shortly
11:25 (IST)
Entry of media and lawyers inside courtroom restricted
According to reports, the court has not allowed anyone from the media or the lawyer fraternity not connected to the case enter the court.
11:21 (IST)
Salman arrives with bodyguard Shera
All actors are in attendance in the court. Security is heavily beefed up outside the court premises after Salman received a death threat. Salman arrived with his bodyguard Shera at the Jodhpur court. The hearing is expected to begin shortly.
11:07 (IST)
If convicted Salman Khan will be sent to Jodhpur Central Jail
If convicted today, Salman Khan and others will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, which currently houses three high-profile inmates — Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal. The latter two are accused in the Bawri Devi case and the Rajasthan hacking case, respectively.
11:02 (IST)
WATCH: Salman Khan en route Jodhpur court
11:00 (IST)
Salman Khan's sisters reach Jodhpur court; actor on his way to court
Reports said that two sisters of Salman — Arpita and Alwira — reached the Jodhpur court premises. Salman is expected to reach anytime soon. The verdict is expected to come by 11.15 am.
10:53 (IST)
What happens to Salman Khan's films if he is convicted?
What is at stake for the Hindi film industry is the money riding on eight big projects starring three of the five accused stars.
Race 3: Out of the five Hum Sath Sath Hai stars, maximum money rides on Salman Khan. His next, Remo D'Souza's action thriller Race 3, is currently under production. The film, reportedly being made on a massive budget of Rs 100 crore, is slated to release this Eid on 15 July.
Dabangg 3: Though producer Arbaaz Khan has not announced the release date yet, he has confirmed that the Prabhu Deva-directed film is going on floors in mid-2018.
You can read more here
10:43 (IST)
Race 3 director Remo D'Souza hoping for favourable verdict
Speaking to CNN-News18, Race 3 director Remo D'Souza said the entire cast and crew was looking forward to the closure of the 19-year-old case with a favourable verdict. "Salman never talks about the case while shooting for his films. Same was the case during Abu Dhabhi schedule of Race 3, after which the actor left for the verdict. The unit and everyone associated to his big Eid release are hoping for a closure to this long stretched case with a favourable verdict," D'Souza said.
10:38 (IST)
Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam charged under Section 52 of Wildlife Act
The above actors have been charged under Section 52 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act which punishes attempts and abetment of actions which go against the law. All of the accused have also been charged charged under Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code which punishes each member of an unlawful assembly as being guilty of the offence.
10:26 (IST)
'Will wait for court's order before commenting': Public prosecutor
According to News18, Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh said that they will wait for the court's verdict before commenting. "We shall wait for the court's order. It will be inappropriate for me to say anything now," he was quoted as saying.
10:08 (IST)
Salman Khan to arrive in Jodhpur court at 11 am
10:05 (IST)
Hearing for black buck case to begin at 11.15 am
According to CNN-News18, the final hearing in the black buck case will begin at 11.15 am. Accused actor Salman Khan is expected to arrive in the courthouse at 11 am.
09:51 (IST)
RECAP: 'Fed the deer food' claimed Salman Khan in earlier interview
In an interview with NDTV in 2009, actor Salman Khan had claimed that the group had come across the a herd of deer when they were returning after pack-up while shooting Hum Saath Saath Hain. He said, "We saw deer fawn, stuck in a bush. The whole herd was there. He (fawn) was petrified. I took him out of there, gave him some water. The whole pack was there. He ate a few biscuits and then went away". He also added that he believed the whole controversy erupted from there.
09:45 (IST)
Four cases associated with the poaching incident
Case 1
Bhawad Chinkara Poaching: On 27 September, 1998, Salman Khan allegedly hunted a Chinkara on the border of Bhawad village near Jodhpur.
Status of the Case: On 17 February, 2006, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment, according to News18. Khan approached the Rajasthan High Court to quash the sentence.
Case 2
Ghoda Farm Poaching Case: On the night of 28 September, 1998, Khan allegedly hunted two Chinkaras near Ghoda Farm area in Osian region of Jodhpur.
Status of the Case: On 10 April, 2006, Khan was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment. He approached the district judge against the decision, but his appeal was rejected, following which the actor appealed in the high court with review petition. On 25 July, 2017, the court acquitted Khan in both the Ghoda Farm and Bhawad Chinkara poaching cases.
Case 3
Arms Act Case: A .32 revolver and .22 rifle were recovered by forest officials and police allegedly from Khan’s hotel room after the poaching cases were registered against him. The weapons were seized on 15 October, 1998 while Khan’s arm license had already expired on 22 September, 1998.
Status of the Case: The court acquitted Khan in January 2017.
Case 4
Kankani Black Buck Poaching Case: On 2 October, 1998, Khan allegedly hunted two black bucks. His co-stars Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Saif Ali Khan are co-accused in the case and face charges of incitement.
Status of Case: Trial court will deliver its verdict on Thursday.
09:33 (IST)
Judge arrives in Jodhpur court ahead of verdict
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri has reached the Jodhpur court, reported CNN-News18. The court will be pronouncing its verdict in the black buck poaching case, involving actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others.
09:31 (IST)
RECAP: 'Animal died of natural causes' claimed Salman Khan
Main accused Salman Khan's official statement is that the black buck died of natural causes. "Only the first forensic report of Dr Nepalia saying that the animal died of "natural causes" was true and the rest of the evidence is false," he reportedly said. The actor has pleaded innocent in the case.
09:24 (IST)
'If found guilty, equal punishment for Saif, Neelam, Sonali'
Speaking to ANI, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sanali Bendre's lawyer said: "If they are found guilty, then there is equal punishment for all. Maximum punishment will be for six years and minimum one year."
09:21 (IST)
Security tightened outside Jodhpur court ahead of verdict
Police personnel have been deployed outside the Jodhpur court where the verdict in the black buck poaching case is expected be pronounced after 11 am.
09:15 (IST)
Rajasthan court verdict expected after 11 am, say reports
09:14 (IST)
Salman Khan's cases: 2002 hit-and-run case
The last time Salman made so much news was probably during the verdict of the 2002 hit-and-run case. The actor was acquitted in December 2015.
Khan had allegedly run over a group of persons who were sleeping in front of a suburban bakery in Mumbai on the pavement on 28 September, 2002. One persons was killed and four others were injured. On 2 May, 2013, a court held Salman prima facie guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rejected his plea to drop the charge before framing charges against him.
However, the charge was later dropped. But, again in January 2013, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate VS Patil slapped the charge of ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ on the actor and referred the case to Sessions Court for trial.
08:59 (IST)
RECAP: 28 witnesses involved in case
Bollywood actor and other stars, including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu, allegedly went out on a midnight hunting spree and allegedly killed two black bucks, which are revered by the local Bishnoi community, in Kankani, Rajasthan.
08:55 (IST)
Salman Khan charged under Section 9 read with Section 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act
Salman Khan is charged under Section 9 read with Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 along with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code.
Section 9 prohibits the hunting of certain animals listed in the Act. A black buck is one of the animals protected by it. Section 51 allows the court to sentence those found guilty to imprisonment between one to six years along with a fine of at least Rs 5,000.
08:53 (IST)
Black buck case also involved two others accused
The case also involved two more accused, Dushyant Singh, who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place, and Dinesh Gawre, said to be Salman Khan's assistant.
“Gawre never appeared in court and was made to disappear by the main accused. Had he been around, there could have been more information available in the case," Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati claimed earlier.
08:50 (IST)
RECAP: Forest department found black buck carcasses
The case against Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam was filed in October 1998 after the forest department recovered the carcasses of blackbucks after the poaching incident. A forensic report filed also confirmed that the blood samples found on Salman's car matched with those of the black bucks, according to report in Business Standard.
08:44 (IST)
Visual of Salman Khan at Jodhpur airport yesterday
Image courtesy: PTI
08:40 (IST)
Saif Ali Khan loses temper over media questions in Jodhpur
While the media attention around the 1998 black buck poaching case has largely focused around actor Salman Khan, the other actors accused in the case too have been bombarded with questions and attention they would rather avoid.
One of these instances put actor Saif Ali Khan in a spot as he got annoyed over media questions and snapped at his driver. In the video clip that has gone viral on social media, a bearded Khan is heard telling his driver, "Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo varna padegi ek (put the window up and reverse the car or else you will get slapped)".