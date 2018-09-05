Salman Khan confirms he'll be working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 11 years; film may be titled Inshallah

Eleven years after Salman Khan had last worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Saawariya, The Race 3 actor confirmed that he would indeed be doing a film with the director.

During the launch of his popular reality show Bigg Boss 12, Salman was asked about the same, adding that he did not know much about the script.

“I don’t know much about it. Have only heard a one-liner about it. But Sanjay is not answering my calls. Please ask him to speak to me.” the actor quipped, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

As per several reports that have been doing the rounds, the upcoming project has been titled Inshallah.

Times of India had earlier reported that it might take up to nine months for Bhansali to ready the script before work on the film begins. It is being conjectured that Inshallah will be slated for a Eid 2020 release.

Before Saawariya, which marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Bollywood, they together delivered blockbusters like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Khamoshi: The Musical. But after a public fallout, the duo refrained from working together. However, buzz is that the two have rekindled their relationship and are on friendly terms again.

Salman Khan is currently working on Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Bharat, which also stars actor Katrina Kaif as the female lead.

