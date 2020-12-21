Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma fight in first teaser of upcoming action-drama Antim: The Final Truth

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth, will release in cinemas in 2021.

A first look clip of Antim: The Final Truth, featuring Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, was released today. The film is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, whose last directorial was the 2019 Marathi drama Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli.

A turbaned Khan and Sharma fight it out in a marketplace as tense music plays in the background. Sharma can be seen going for a punch, which Khan easily blocks.

It was previously reported that Sharma will play a wanted gangster, while Khan is a cop "on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction."

The actor, who completed shooting for his action-thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in October, took time off to grow a beard for Antim: The Final Truth. The source added that the shooting is underway amid high security to ensure that Khan's look does not get leaked.

Nikitin Dheer, who has worked with Salman in Ready and Dabangg 2, is also a part of the cast. The shooting of Antim is expected to be completed by mid-January.

The teaser of Antim revealed that the film will be out sometime in 2021.