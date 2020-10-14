Salman Khan wraps filming Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan with Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

Salman Khan's production house shared a post announcing that the shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had concluded. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had brought the film's shoot to a pause, and the team resumed work from 2 October.

Mumbai Mirror writes that the schedule was expected to continue till the end of this month, but the crew managed to wrap it ahead of time. Several action sequences were shot in Karjat's ND Studios, a song choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves in Aamby Valley and the patchwork in Mehboob Studios, Mumbai.

A source told the outlet that the team adhered to the COVID-19 protocols laid down by the government and were able to avoid any cases of the virus on set. The source added that the post-production work was completed during the lockdown and the makers will soon decide on an editing period and then decide the release date. Radhe was earlier slated to be out on Eid 2020.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Khan with Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The action-thriller is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.