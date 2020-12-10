Salman Khan’s first look as Sikh cop from Antim: The Final Truth unveiled

The shooting of Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth is expected to be completed by mid-January next year.

Salman Khan's first look from his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth was recently released. In the film, the 54-year-old actor will essay the role of a Sikh man. His brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is also part of the film, unveiled the first look on social media.

In the clip shared by Sharma, Khan wears a navy blue shirt, grey trousers, a turban, and sunglasses. He can be seen walking with his signature swagger. He also a khanda pendant (symbol of the Sikh faith) around his neck and a kada (steel or cast iron bangle won by Sikhs) on his wrist.

The Indian Express says Antim: The Final Truth is the Hindi adaptation of 2018 Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern, starring Om Bhutkar and Dipti Dhotre. The film is available on ZEE5.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Antim: The Final Truth is a gangster drama, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Sharma will play a wanted gangster, while Khan is a cop assigned to catch him. Sharma had made his onscreen debut in the romantic musical Loveyatri (2018).

The report quoted a source saying that Khan's role in the film is of a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is "on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction."

The actor, who completed shooting for his action-thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in October, took time off to grow a beard for Antim: The Final Truth. The source added that the shooting is underway amid high security to ensure that Khan's look does not get leaked.

Nikitin Dheer, who has worked with Salman in Ready and Dabangg 2, is also a part of the cast. The shooting of Antim: The Final Truth is expected to be completed by mid-January.