Ever since Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss commenced its season 16, it has been under the radar for one reason and that is Sajid Khan. Despite several arguments, debates, fights, and love triangles at its peak, the reality show has been facing backlash because of the presence of the MeToo accused filmmaker. Owing to the sexual harassment allegations, Sajid initially faced a ban from working in the industry and is now making a comeback with the reality show after the restriction was lifted. Now, the latest report reveals that after continuous backlash from social media users, which also includes celebrities like Sona Mohapatra, Sherlyn Chopra, Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, and Mandana Karimi among others, the makers and channel authorities are forced to rethink their decision of roping in a MeToo accused and may evict him from the show as a contestant.

According to The Times Of India, a close source of Bigg Boss has revealed that the Housefull filmmaker will be out “within a week” and that show host Salman Khan has also accepted the demand. TOI quoted a close friend of Salman as saying, “The situation is very delicate for Salman, as he is very close to Sajid’s sister Farah Khan. She requested Salman to help, which he did in good faith little knowing that it would backfire so badly.” This after, over the last few years, the filmmaker has been facing many serious allegations under MeToo. Actress Sherlyn Chopra is one of the victims who accused Sajid of sexual misconduct. On the other hand, a different report in Koimoi claimed that the news about Sajid being evicted from the reality show is a “mere rumour.”

Citing a source, the report revealed that the rumours about Sajid being ousted from the show were “spread as a personal vendetta against him.” Koimoi quoted the source as saying, “All these are mere rumours and there’s no truth to the same. There’s no truth in Sajid Khan getting ousted from Bigg Boss 16’s house, he’s there for the show & will only get out following the rules of it if he gets eliminated at any given time. All these rumours have been spread as a personal vendetta against him.” Coming back to the show, so far Sajid has exhibited an uninvolved personality in the show. Other than one verbal fight with TV actor Shalin Bhanot, Sajid has kept himself out of any heated situation and is mostly seen around the most loved contestant in the house, Abdu Rozik. Apart from these, the reality show also features celebs like Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Gautam Vig, among others.

