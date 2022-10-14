Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 premiered earlier this month is drowned with controversies. Not that Bigg Boss was ever free from controversies, but this time the controversy was around the predator and Bollywood director Sajid Khan. The show became the talk of the social media when the makers introduced director Sajid Khan as a contestant. Several netizens and celebrities slammed the makers for bringing the filmmaker on the show, but it seems Rakhi Sawant has a different opinion.

The Housefull director was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women during the #MeToo movement in India in 2018. Celebrities like Mandana Karimi, Sona Mahapatra, Urfi Javed, and Sherlyn Chopra called out Bigg Boss makers for roping him on the show.

As usual Rakhi Sawant had a different take. In support of Sajid Khan, Raki said, ““Frankly speaking, Sajid Bhai jo hai chaar saal saza bhugat chuka hai. Kyun pehle koi awaaz nhi uthaya. Bigg Boss 16 me gaya, ab woh highlight ho raha hai, isiliye log behte ganga me log haath dhona chahte hai.”

“Dekhiye woh gunhaar hai ya beguna hai, woh muje nhi pata hai. 4 saal usne kaam nhi kiya. Agar koi admi sazaa bhugat tha hai, woh kaidi ho jaatha hai, usse jail me daal diya jaatha hai. Jo sazaa bhugat ke bahar nikalta hai woh gunehaar nhi rehta hai.

I don’t think so Sajid Khan gunehaar hai, 4 saal usne kaam nhi kiya, kisine uske saath film banayi. Muje aisa lagta hai, woh bigg boss me gaya hai, isiliye log haath dhoke piche pade hai, publicity stunt k liye. Aise logon ki chillu bhar paani me dhoob ke marjana chahiye, she said. (I don’t think Sajid Khan is a victim, he has suffered four years and nobody made films with him. Just because he has gone to Bigg Boss, people are behind him for publicity stunt. Such people should die.)

Rakhi Sawant then gets emotional and said, “Sajid Khan mera koi nhi lagta. Lekin ek insaaniyat ke naathe, woh banda aathma hathiya karle usse pehle usse jee lene do yaar. Warna woh aathmahitya karlega agar desh taraf se itna nafrat milegi. Aaplog usko jeeno do. Woh nayi zindagi jeena chahra hai.” (These are all publicity stunts. I have no relation with Sajid Khan but as a human, I would urge all to let him live before he commits suicide. If he continues to get this much hatred from the nation, he might soon commit suicide. Let him live. Please’. She also added, ‘Sajid Khan already faced a lot in the last four years. Nobody worked with him. He has entered Bigg Boss house to give himself a chance.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi then continued that if she gets an opportunity to enter the show, she would ask him for the truth since the allegations against him haven’t been proven yet.

In 2018 too when the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India and actor Tanushree Dutta exposed Nana Patekar in the #MeToo case, Rakhi Sawnt slammed Tanushree for Patekar.

