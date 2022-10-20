Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16: Is #MeToo a joke in Bollywood?

Actress Sherlyn Chopra filed a police complaint against filmmaker Sajid Khan. But it still looks like #MeToo is a joke in Bollywood. Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee accused Bigg Boss 16 participant Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. She claimed that the filmmaker asked her breast size when she went to audition for Himmatwala. Sajid Khan was accused by over six women of sexual harassment. Netizens are angry over the #MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s participation in the reality show. After celebs like Rachel White, Aahana Kumra, and others accused Sajid of inappropriate behaviour, according to reports Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee said that Sajid had asked about her breast size when she went to audition for Himmatwala.

In an interview with Aajtak, Rani said that Sajid asked her inappropriate questions during Himmatwala auditions. She was asked to show her legs and later he asked her about her breast size.

She said, “I got in contact with Sajid’s team during the shoot of Himmatwala. (They) had called me and told me that he directly wants to get in touch with me. Then he later told me, you come to my house and the meeting could be held there. He also instructed me to come alone and not bring any manager or PR since it wasn’t a formal meeting. Since he’s such a huge director in Bollywood, I listened to him. I went to his Juhu house where he was alone. He initially told me that he was casting me for the ‘Dhoka Dhoka’ item song. He told me that I will have to wear a short lehenga and asked me to show him my legs. Since I was wearing a long skirt, I had to lift it up till my knees assuming maybe that is the process.”

Actress Sherlyn Chopra also filed a police complaint against filmmaker Sajid Khan. DCW chief Swati Malimal wrote a letter to FWICE demanding his removal. Remember Vikas Behl’s #MeToo accusation in 2018. The woman who accused Vikas Behl said that she won’t pursue the case, but will stand by the claim. But recently filmmaker Vikas Bahl too came back with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye.

It’s time to see whether Salman Khan actually takes the stand of throwing out Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16.

(With added inputs from agencies)

