Saira Banu shares update on Dilip Kumar's health, says veteran actor is recovering with medication

FP Staff

Sep,09 2018 10:24:18 IST

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Lilavati Hospital due to a chest infection on 5 September. His condition was later diagnosed as a case of mild pneumonia, his wife Saira Banu had told PTI. In an interaction with Zee News on 8 September, she shared the latest update regarding Kumar's health and said he was recovering with the help of strong medication, writes DNA.

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. Image from Twitter/@nitzrulzx412.

The channel quoted her as saying,"Yes please do pray. His congestion is a bit improved with strong medication and we have to yet improve much more for a good recovery Inshallah. Thank you for the good wishes."

Kumar's nephew Faisal Farooqui had first shared the news about the actor's ill health on his official Twitter account.

In 2014, the actor had been admitted for a similar condition when he developed fever, cough, body ache and breathlessness, owing to chest pain. He was last admitted to the hospital in 2017 after an attack of dehydration and respiratory issues.

Known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood', Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as AndazAanMadhumatiDevdas and Mughal-e-Azam.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2018 10:25 AM

