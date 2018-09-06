Dilip Kumar diagnosed with mild pneumonia, reveals wife Saira Banu; actor still in Lilavati hospital

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Lilavati hospital due to chest infection, has been diagnosed with mild pneumonia, his wife Saira Banu said Thursday. The 95-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on Wednesday.

"He is doing better now. The medical reports are saying a small patch of pneumonia is there. God willing, he will be out of it soon. But he is doing fine," Saira Banu told PTI.

Dilip Kumar's nephew Faisal Farooqui first shared the news about the actor's ill health on his official Twitter account. "Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He's recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers," he had written.

The 95-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke award winner has battled respiratory issues in the past. A Times Nowreport had said that the actor was fine until his health suddenly deteriorated.

In 2014, the actor had been admitted for a similar condition when he developed fever, cough, body ache and breathlessness, owing to chest pain.

The veteran movie star was last admitted to the hospital in 2017 after an attack of dehydration and respiratory issues.

Known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood', Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 18:21 PM