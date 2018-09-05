You are here:

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, owing to chest infection

FP Staff

Sep,05 2018 17:01:31 IST

Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai owing to a chest infection, Asian News International reported.

File image of Veteran actor Dilip Kumar

The actor's official twitter account also posted the news on 5 September, reiterating the same.

The 95-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke award winner has battled respiratory issues in the past. A Times Now report had said that the actor was fine until his health suddenly deteriorated.

In 2014, the actor had been admitted for a similar condition when he developed fever, cough, body ache and breathlessness, owing to chest pain.

The veteran movie star was last admitted to the hospital in 2017 after an attack of dehydration and respiratory issues.

Known as the King of Tragedy , Dilip Kumar was described as "the ultimate method actor" by world-renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray. He debuted as an actor in the film Jwar Bhata in 1944 produced by Bombay Talkies.

