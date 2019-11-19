Saina Nehwal biopic: Manav Kaul shares his first look as the badminton player's coach

Manav Kaul will essay Saina Nehwal's (played by Parineeti Chopra) coach in the ace badminton player's upcoming biopic. The actor took to social media and shared a few glimpses of himself in action on the court. Kaul looks determined and focused on the court.

Here is Kaul's tweet

The biopic will be directed by Amole Gupte, best known for helming Stanley Ka Dabba. Bhushan Kumar will produce via T-Series.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kaul opened up about how he prepared for this role, which required him to be familiar with the game and display the agility of a seasoned sportsman. He trained under Eshan Naqvi, who he said was extremely patient with him.

"I used to play badminton as a child and thought I play well. But when I met Eshan, my trainer for the film, I realised I knew nothing about the sport and had to unlearn what I did and start from scratch," he said, adding, "My stamina was low, I’d fall down after just 10 minutes of playing, feeling like my heart would jump out of my body."

Kaul's last theatrical releases were Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? and Badla. He has a pivotal role in AltBalaji's web series The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, also starring Ellie AvrRam and Sumeet Vyas.

Shraddha Kapoor was earlier roped in to play Nehwal onscreen but she had to exit the project following a bout of dengue. The makers had even released Shraddha's first look, showcasing her transformation into the badminton player in September 2018.

Producer Kumar had previously told Mumbai Mirror that they planned to finish working on the film by the end of this year, so that the film could release sometime in 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 12:17:03 IST