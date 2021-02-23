Saif Ali Khan releases statement, says wife Kareena Kapoor and newborn baby are 'safe and healthy'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on 21 February at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Soon after Kareena Kapoor’s delivery, her parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan were seen visiting the hospital. Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to the media adding that the family is overjoyed.

Two days after welcoming his second child, Saif Ali Khan has now issued his first statement thanking fans and well-wishes for showering love on their newborn. He also shared that Kareena and the baby are safe and healthy.

In the statement, he said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Saif and Kareena, who have a four-year-old son Taimur together, haven't yet announced the name of their newborn son.

The couple shared the pregnancy news in August with a statement, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The much-awaited film is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has films like Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the pipeline. He was last seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's Amazon Prime series Tandav.