Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor become parents for second time; Randhir Kapoor confirms it's a baby boy

Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered the baby at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning, confirmed her father Randhir Kapoor.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have become parents for the second time to a baby boy. They have a 4-year-old son, Taimur, together. The actor delivered the baby at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning, reports The Indian Express.

The news was confirmed by Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor. "Yes, Kareena has given birth to a baby boy today morning. We are overjoyed. Both the mother and baby are doing well.", Randhir Kapoor told The Quint.

Kareena had previously announced her pregnancy in August via her Instagram handle. The couple released a joint statement at the time, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

The actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium, alongside late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Ranvir Shory. She will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Meanwhile, Saif, who was last in Amazon Prime Video's Tandav, will feature in Pavan Kirpalani's horror-comedy, Bhoot Police. Saif also has Yash Raj Films' much-awaited sequel to blockbuster comedy Bunty Aur Babli in the pipeline.