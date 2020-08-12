Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor confirm they are expecting second child

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had their first child, Taimur, in December 2016.

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are expecting a second child together.

The news was announced in a joint statement by the couple, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Kareena and Saif had their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016. The couple first met on the sets of their film Tashan and got married in 2012.

Saif's sister Soha also confirmed the news on social media with a congratulatory post for the couple

Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor has reacted to the rumours surrounding her pregnancy to Hindustan Times and said that he hoped they were true. “I hope it’s true and if so, I would be very happy."

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, alongside late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Ranvir Shory. She will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Meanwhile, Saif is gearing up for his Amazon Prime show Dilli. He will also feature in Pavan Kirpalani's horror-comedy, Bhoot Police. Saif also has Yash Raj Films' much-awaited sequel to blockbuster comedy Bunty Aur Babli in the pipeline.