Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha released yesterday on September 30 and the reviews so far have been positive. Khan is one actor that has seamlessly blended in all possible milieus. Be it Australia in Salaam Namaste or Wai in Omkara, the entire globe in Hum Tum and now Lucknow in Vikram Vedha. He’s described as a cucumber very often because of his coolness. How about hailing him as a chameleon?

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, he was excited, enthusiastic, and everything else in between as his film, which also stars Hrithik Roshan, and is directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, has opened to favorable response from audience and critics. He talks about working with Hrithik again after two decades, admitting he’s insecure as an actor, and visiting the Gaitey Galaxy cinema soon to check out the audiences’ responses

Edited excerpts from the interview

Talking within the context of Vikram Vedha, do you feel nothing is black or white, it’s all about a filmmaker’s perspective. If Vishal Bhardwaj had to make Omakara from your perspective, you’d be the hero and Ajay Devgn would be the villain.

Of course it’s all about perspective. It’s all about with whose perspective you try to tell the story. You can tell the story from any perspective.

You’re working with Hrithik Roshan after two decades. The first time in 2002 in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Share some thoughts or nostalgia.

It wasn’t a great movie. But Vikram Vedha is a great movie. My role wasn’t great at all in that film. I did enjoy working on that film but I didn’t really feel anything for my character. I was just coming or going or whatever like that.

Jack Nicholson said in an interview back in 1992 that he turned down The Godfather because when he read the script, he realized he wouldn’t have too many scenes with Marlon Brando. In the Hindi film industry, there are instances when actors have turned down films because they had to share screen space with someone else. You have done so many two-hero films, where does this sense of security come from?

Wow. Jack Nicholson. Which part was Jack that Nicholson offered? Anyway, I’m not secure. That’s what I feel I like. I feel like an achievement that despite being insecure, I don’t shy away from it. I don’t feel upset and be like ‘Oh no, another two hero film.’ I did it. I did

Are you planning to watch the film with the audiences?

Yes, I’m planning to watch it at Gaiety Galaxy soon.

