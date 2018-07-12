Saif Ali Khan may share screen with daughter Sara in Filmistaan director Nitin Kakkar's next

Saif Ali Khan is currently basking in the glory of his performance as the 'troubled' and 'honest' Sardar cop Sartaj Singh in Netflix's Sacred Games. There's been a lot of accolades coming his way ever since the series premiered on 6 July. He has many feature films in the offing — Nikkhil Advani's Baazaar, Navdeep Singh's next and of course, there is the Go Goa Gone sequel.

According to a report by DNA, the Chef actor has been in talks with Filmistaan director Nitin Kakkar for an upcoming film that may also feature Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan.

"Nitin and I have been in talks for a film, but it’s in the early stages. We haven’t finalised it yet. The script is good," Saif told DNA.

According to the same publication, this film will reportedly be a relationship drama between a father and a daughter which will be both "comical" and "poignant" at the same time. If the real-life father-daughter duo indeed signs this project, it will mark their first onscreen collaboration. The film will reportedly be backed by Ramesh Taurani's brother-in-law Jay Shewaramani who previously worked for Tips Films.

Sara is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's much-delayed Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is slated to release on 30 November, 2018. Then she will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's upcoming action-comedy Simmba. There were also reports doing the rounds that Sara will also be seen in a film produced by Anushka Sharma.

