Major marked the Tollywood debut of Saiee Manjrekar. The film features Sesh Adivi, Prakash Raj and Revathy in prominent roles.

As the ‘Major’ fever takes over the nation, actress Saiee Manjrekar has been receiving praise for her nuanced and sensitive performance in the tear-jerker.

The young talent had positive feedback coming her way from industry heavyweights like Salman Khan, Allu Arjun and Anushka Shetty amoung others – While Salman Khan mentioned how the audience reaction to the film filled his heart, Anushka Shetty said she thoroughly enjoyed the film and the performances, Allu Arjun referred to Saiee’s performance as ‘impactful’.

Saiee Manjrekar also received love and blessings from Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's mother, Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan who shared an emotional moment with the actress and praised her ability to handle the complex role with dignity and sensitivity.

Big congratulations to the entire team of #MajorTheFilm. A very heart touching film . Man of the show @AdiviSesh does his magic once again. Impactful support by @prakashraaj ji , Revathi , @saieemmanjrekar, #SobhitaDhulipala & all artists . Mind blowing Bsm by @SricharanPakala — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 4, 2022

Excellent work by director @SashiTikka. Beautifully crafted . Big congratulations & my personal respect to the producer @urstrulyMahesh garu for giving the audience such a heartwarming experience & @AplusSMovies . Major : A story that touches every Indian heart. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 4, 2022

The actress left audiences and critics impressed with her portrayal of the character that spans different age groups. From a young school girl, a college sweetheart to a dutiful army wife, Saiee managed to hold her own in the high octane emotional moments, a huge feat for someone who is only 20 years old.

