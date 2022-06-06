Entertainment

Saiee Manjrekar receives appreciation from industry veterans for her performance in Major

Major marked the Tollywood debut of Saiee Manjrekar. The film features Sesh Adivi, Prakash Raj and Revathy in prominent roles.

FP Staff June 06, 2022 18:00:54 IST
Saiee Manjrekar receives appreciation from industry veterans for her performance in Major

As the ‘Major’ fever takes over the nation, actress Saiee Manjrekar has been receiving praise for her nuanced and sensitive performance in the tear-jerker.

The young talent had positive feedback coming her way from industry heavyweights like Salman Khan, Allu Arjun and Anushka Shetty amoung others – While Salman Khan mentioned how the audience reaction to the film filled his heart, Anushka Shetty said she thoroughly enjoyed the film and the performances, Allu Arjun referred to Saiee’s performance as ‘impactful’.

Saiee Manjrekar also received love and blessings from Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's mother, Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan who shared an emotional moment with the actress and praised her ability to handle the complex role with dignity and sensitivity.

The actress left audiences and critics impressed with her portrayal of the character that spans different age groups. From a young school girl, a college sweetheart to a dutiful army wife, Saiee managed to hold her own in the high octane emotional moments, a huge feat for someone who is only 20 years old.

​ Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 06, 2022 18:00:54 IST

TAGS:

also read

Vizag showers flowers on Team Major
Entertainment

Vizag showers flowers on Team Major

Fans shower flowers on Team Major in Vizag after the special screening of the film.

Shobhita Dhulipala talks about her character in Adivi Sesh's Major
Entertainment

Shobhita Dhulipala talks about her character in Adivi Sesh's Major

"My character which is based on a real person is more of a special appearance in the film", says Shobhita Dhulipala.

Celebrate Love Beyond distance with Major’s new song Saathiya
Entertainment

Celebrate Love Beyond distance with Major’s new song Saathiya

Major's new romantic song Saathiya is out now. Have a look.