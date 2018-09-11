Saïd Taghmaoui to reportedly play chief antagonist in Bond 25 if narrative is set in the Middle East

Saïd Taghmaoui may feature in Bond 25 as the antagonist, reports Empire. The actor told The National that he was in the running to play the villain in James Bond's 25th film.

With the future of the project in limbo, after director Danny Boyle opted out citing "creative differences", Taghmaoui's announcement comes as a fresh development.

Though the actor does not know yet who is set to direct Bond 25, he says he has been informed that the creators might opt for him if the narrative is based in the Middle East. "I literally just received a message saying: 'If they go Middle East, it’s you. If they go Russian, it’s someone else.' It’s the story of my life. Always on that line between something that could change my life and something that disappears," the actor said.

This essentially means the makers may even set up a Russian plot line. As stated earlier, post Boyle's exit, the makers are keenly looking into the works of James Bond with producers still looking for Danny Boyle's replacement for the upcoming Bond movie which will mark the 25th installment of agent 007's adventures. Variety reports that the two most probably choices for the makers are Bart Layton and SJ Clarkson.

An official confirmation on Taghmaoui's, or anyone else's, status is still awaited.

