Bond 25: Bart Layton, SJ Clarksom, Yann Demange among frontrunners to replace Danny Boyle as director

James Bond producers are still looking for Danny Boyle's replacement for the upcoming Bond movie which will mark the 25th installment of agent 007's adventures. Variety reports that the two most probably choices for the makers are Bart Layton and SJ Clarkson. While the former helmed 2018 crime drama American Animals, Clarkson has recently come on-board to direct the next Star Trek movie.

Yann Demange, who directed White Boy Rick, may be back in the running for the director's spot, adds the report. Demange was a strong contender before the role went to Boyle.

Meetings with both Layton and Clarkson are yet to be scheduled. However, the first round of discussion between producers MGM and Eon had gone quite well with Demange, increasing his probabilities of becoming the director of Bond 25. But at the same time, Demange was still working on White Boy Rick and the producers were unable to see the movie. Due to this, a special screening may be held for the producers now, where they will review Demange's final work, adds the report.

Boyle had opted out of Bond 25 on 21 August, citing creative differences. When he had initially signed up for the Bond film, he'd put across two conditions. One was that he would have to be allowed to complete his untitled comedy for Working Title, which he would begin shooting for in 2018 and the other was that he would be permitted to write the script alongside John Hodge, his Trainspotting co-writer.

Apart from this, Daniel Craig, who plays Bond in the film has come on-board Star Wars: The Last Jedi's helmer Rian Johnson’s upcoming movie. Craig is scheduled to begin shooting for the project from November before filming for the Bond movie begins.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 12:59 PM