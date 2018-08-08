Sai Pallavi may share screen space with Vikram's son Dhruv in Sekhar Kammula’s romantic entertainer

Actress Sai Pallavi, who debuted with Sekhar Kammula’s Fidaa, is reportedly working on a new project with him. According to Tollywood.net, she will be sharing the screen space with Chiyaan Vikram's son, Dhruv in a Telugu film. Sources close to the film said that Sai Pallavi was impressed with the narration and has verbally agreed to play the lead but hasn't officially signed the film.

Coming out under Sekhar Kammula's home banner, the film is touted to be a romantic entertainer and shooting is scheduled to being in October. It will be made in both Telugu and Tamil.

Currently, Dhruv is busy with Varma, the Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey's Arjun Reddy. This new opportunity by Sekhar Kammula has come to him even before the completion of his debut film.

It will also mark Sekhar Kammula’s comeback to Tamil cinema following 2014's Nayantara’s Anamika. He is popular for launching actors Nikhil, Rana Daggubati, Varun Sandesh and Sai Pallavi in Telugu films.

Sai Pallavi is working on a romantic movie titled Padi Padi Leche Manasu alongside Sharwanand. It is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Prasad Chukkapalli and Sudhakar Cherukuri.

Her upcoming Tamil projects include Dhanush starrer Maari 2 and Political drama NGK with Suriya.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 11:33 AM