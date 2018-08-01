You are here:

Maari 2: Prabhudeva to choreograph song for Dhanush's upcoming sequel, also featuring Sai Pallavi, Tovino Thomas

FP Staff

Aug,01 2018 18:34:20 IST

Choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva will be choreographing a song for the Dhanush starrer Tamil comedy Maari 2.

Prabhudeva (left) and Dhanush (right). Twitter/ @dhanushkraja

Prabhudeva (left) and Dhanush (right). Twitter/@dhanushkraja

Dhanush announced the same on Twitter on 1 August:

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Maari 2 also stars Sai Pallavi. The film marks Balaji's second collaboration with Dhanush after Maari.

Veteran music-composer Ilaiyaraaja has sang a song for Maari 2.

In Maari, Dhanush played a dhoti-clad, moustache-twirling local rowdy and he was paired with Kajal Aggarwal. In the sequel, actress Sai Pallavi has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Dhanush, an earlier report confirmed.

Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush's sidekicks in the first part, will also be part of Maari 2. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has been signed to play the antagonist.

Maari 2 will be produced under the banner  of Dhanush's production company Wunderbar Films.

(Also read: Balaji Mohan on Maari 2, As I'm Suffering from Kadhal and working with Dhanush, Yuvan Shankar Raja)

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 18:34 PM

tags: #Balaji Mohan #BuzzPatrol #Dhanush #Maari 2 #Prabhudeva #Sai Pallavi #Southside #Tamil #Tovino Thomas

