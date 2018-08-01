You are here:

Maari 2: Prabhudeva to choreograph song for Dhanush's upcoming sequel, also featuring Sai Pallavi, Tovino Thomas

Choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva will be choreographing a song for the Dhanush starrer Tamil comedy Maari 2.

Dhanush announced the same on Twitter on 1 August:

I’m super privileged to share with you all, that the man who is the reason behind dance evolving in our country @PDdancing is choreographing a song for us in #maari2 .. grew up watching his magic. What a moment for me. Thank you sir. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FU1fIxhrLV — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 1, 2018

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Maari 2 also stars Sai Pallavi. The film marks Balaji's second collaboration with Dhanush after Maari.

Veteran music-composer Ilaiyaraaja has sang a song for Maari 2.

In Maari, Dhanush played a dhoti-clad, moustache-twirling local rowdy and he was paired with Kajal Aggarwal. In the sequel, actress Sai Pallavi has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Dhanush, an earlier report confirmed.

Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush's sidekicks in the first part, will also be part of Maari 2. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has been signed to play the antagonist.

Maari 2 will be produced under the banner of Dhanush's production company Wunderbar Films.

