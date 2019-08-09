Sadak 2: Jisshu Sengupta to play Alia Bhatt's father in her real-life father Mahesh's directorial

Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta will feature as Alia Bhatt's father in the upcoming sequel of Sadak, reports Pune Mirror. Jisshu is currently in Ooty, filming for his portions.

The actor also chips in about his on-screen daughter saying to Mirror, "Alia’s passion for her craft is commendable. Her heart is in her work and she is amongst the finest actors we have in Indian cinema today.”

Having last shared screen space in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Jisshu is all praises about Ranaut, who also made her directorial debut with the film. He says he personally feels Kangana follows her "vision" as a filmmaker in a very dedicated manner. When quizzed whether Ranaut should continue filmmaking, Jishhu says the actress ought to simply follow her heart, and go into direction if she feels that is her calling.

Jisshu is soon to join a Telugu film titled Ashwathama, and begins work on a new Bengali film later this month.

Earlier in May, Alia had posted about her nerves regarding shooting for Sadak 2. The actress added a heartfelt note along with the image saying she was petrified of starting work on the project. "I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I'm able to get up again," said the actress on Instagram.

Sadak 2 features Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Pooja Bhatt.

