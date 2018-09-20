Alia Bhatt announces Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt on Mahesh Bhatt's 70th birthday

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur have been confirmed to start in Sadak 2, the sequel to Pooja's 1991 hit film. The official announcement was made on Twitter on Mahesh Bhatt's 70th birthday, with a short teaser containing rushes from the original. Mahesh also marks his return to direction with the film, which will be presented by him Vishesh Films. Mukesh Bhatt is also on board as the producer.

Alia also dedicated an emotional Instagram post to her father, thanking him for giving her the 'greatest present' she could ask for. The father-daughter duo will team up for the first time in Sadak 2.

Confirming the news, Pooja told DNA, "One of the things that Sanju (Dutt) and I always talk about is that the magic of working with him was not always what happened in front of the camera, but it was about what happened in between shots when the camera was not rolling."

Last year, Pooja had spoken about the new film, and said: "We are making Sadak 2 in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt has been a victim of substance abuse), so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film.

Sadak saw Sanjay play the character of a young man in love with a sex worker— essayed by Pooja — and fights against all odds to be with her.

