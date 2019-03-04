Alia Bhatt on being directed by her father in Sadak 2: I'm a little scared but I think it will be fun

Alia Bhatt has proved herself to be a powerhouse performer with her back to back hits at the box office. The 25-year-old actress, who is currently soaking in the success of her recent release Gully Boy, is all set to collaborate with her filmmaker father, Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2, which will go on floors this year.

The movie will be a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak and will mark Alia and her father's first ever-collaboration. With Sadak 2, the ace filmmaker will also be making his directorial comeback after 20 years.

The actress spoke to Deccan Chronicle and revealed how she feels about being directed by her father for the first time. She said, "Right now, I am scared to be directed by my father. He is looking at me every day and saying I am going to get through you. He has an X-ray vision kind of thing." She added, "I have a wall around me every now and then and I let very few people in (cross that wall). My father is waiting to break that wall down. So, I am a little scared but I think it will be fun. We start shooting this year."

Alia announced the film’s sequel last year on her father’s birthday by sharing a video on her account along with a picture of the star cast. The film will also have Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

The young actress is currently loaded with big projects like Karan Johar’s Kalank, in which she will pair up with actor Varun Dhawan for the fourth time. Alia will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's much awaited upcoming directorial, Brahmastra.

