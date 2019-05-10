Sacred Games season 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reintroduces his character in signature Ganesh Gaitonde style

Nawazuddin Siddiqui unveiled his character poster from Sacred Games season 2 on Friday. Ganesh Gaitonde, his character from Netflix's first Indian Original show, gained a lot of popularity among the viewers and has become part of the pop culture with his dialogue, "Kabhi kabhi toh lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai".

Nawazuddin will reprise his role of Mumbai's ace criminal in Sacred Games season 2, that will also see Saif Ali Khan step into the shoes of police officer Sartaj Singh. Pankaj Tripathi will return as Guruji, with a more prominent role this time. A teaser of the show, released recently, announced the addition of two more actors to the star cast in Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey.

Here is the character poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Sacred Games season 2

Anurag Kashyap will return to direct the Ganesh Gaitonde track in season 2 whereas Neeraj Ghaywan will replace Vikramaditya Motwane as the director of the Sartaj Singh track. Varun Grover will also return as the chief writer. Sacred Games season 2 is scheduled to air on Netflix sometime this year.

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 13:39:08 IST

