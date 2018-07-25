Pankaj Tripathi on his role in Sacred Games: Guruji will be the mastermind and main antagonist in season 2

Netflix's Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Sacred Games has featured some complex and intriguing characters in the first season and one of them was Guruji, often referred to by Gaitonde (Nawazuddin) as his 'teesra baap.'

While the audience could not see much of Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji, the actor has hinted that he will be the main antagonist in season 2 of Sacred Games, Mid Day reported.

The actor had a cameo in only one or two episodes but his character will be the mastermind behind the chain of events in the next season, the Mid Day report said. It will be a clash of titans as Guruji, who taught Gaitonde the tricks of the trade will eventually betray his pupil.

The report quoted Tripathi as saying, "Guruji is a larger-than-life part and will become the most sought-after character in the series. My character becomes as big as Gaitonde."

It is speculated that it might in fact be Guruji who orchestrated Gaitonde's arrest and then reached out to him in prison, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

On his time shooting with co-directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and writer Varun Grover for the series, Tripathi said to Mid Day, "Anurag, Vikram and Varun [Grover, writer] know me for many years now. I simply followed the brief they gave me. It was a brilliant experience to do this show. I even dubbed the lines in English."

Saif Ali Khan had previously said that four seasons with eight episodes each have been planned for Netflix's Sacred Games based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name.

