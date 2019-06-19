Sacred Games Season 2 delayed; Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui busy with Jawani Jaaneman, Bole Chudiyan

Fans of the hit Netflix series Sacred Games might have to wait a bit longer for its second season. Though it was originally set to premiere on 28 June, its release has been delayed, reports midday.

The report says its two stars, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, are currently busy with other projects. So, it is expected to release in August.

A source told the tabloid, "There are two reasons for the delay. First, the show's leading men are preoccupied with their respective projects. While Saif is shooting for his home production Jawani Jaaneman in London, Nawaz has allotted bulk dates to his brother's directorial venture Bole Chudiyan.

"Secondly, the platform's recent Indian original Leila has been winning praise. So, the head honchos wanted a considerable gap between Leila and their next big show. The series will drop online in August, with post-release promotions scheduled for September," the source added.

Recently, the makers had released the promo of the second season, with fresh looks at Siddiqui's Ganesh Gaitonde and Saif's Sartaj. They also shared the first looks for Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, and Pankaj Tripathi's characters.

In the short clip shared by the makers, fans were introduced to Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan), Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Trivedi (Pankaj Tripathi) from the previous season. New additions to the show, Ranvir Shorey (to play Shahid Khan) and Kalki Koechlin (to play Batya Abelman) were also introduced.

Pankaj Tripathi, who essayed the character of an enigmatic godman in the first season, is expected to have a more prominent role in the second season.

The series is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name.

The popular show received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics owing to its gripping plot and powerful performances.

The plot, in the first season, revolved around the lives of Mumbai city cop Sartaj Singh, and crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde. The show progressed as the lives of the two characters collided.

Singh was shown on a timed mission to uncover a terror attack on Mumbai for which he had been given 25 days to solve the mystery. All the eight hour-long episodes were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 20:30:59 IST