You are here:

Paulo Coehlo says Sacred Games is 'one of the best series on Netflix', calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui a 'great actor'

Asian News International

Sep 15, 2019 09:59:07 IST

Ace lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho has appreciated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his acting skills in the second instalment of Netflix series Sacred Games.

Coelho took to twitter to praise the actor for his role and also expressed admiration for Sacred Games season 2.

Reverting to his compliment, Nawazuddin exclaimed that he is "an ardent fan" of Coelho's writing and he is more than happy to be noticed by an acclaimed personality like him.

Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel by the same name, Sacred Games made the nation sit up and take notice of its gripping plot and powerful performances.

The second season of the series aired on Netflix on 15 August, 2019.

On the work front, the Sacred Games actor recently wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film Raat Akeli Hai in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte.

He is currently busy filming for Bole Chudiyan alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and has joined the cast of Housefull 4 for a song.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 10:06:40 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Nawazuddin Siddiqui , NowStreaming , Paulo Coelho , Sacred Games , Shareworthy

also see

Bhram trailer: A terrified Kalki Koechlin struggles between reality and illusion in ZEE5 series

Bhram trailer: A terrified Kalki Koechlin struggles between reality and illusion in ZEE5 series

Roam Rome Mein: Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Roam Rome Mein: Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

The Two Popes teaser: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce give a peek behind Vatican walls in Netflix drama

The Two Popes teaser: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce give a peek behind Vatican walls in Netflix drama