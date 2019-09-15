You are here:

Paulo Coehlo says Sacred Games is 'one of the best series on Netflix', calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui a 'great actor'

Ace lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho has appreciated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his acting skills in the second instalment of Netflix series Sacred Games.

Coelho took to twitter to praise the actor for his role and also expressed admiration for Sacred Games season 2.

One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor @Nawazuddin_S https://t.co/LrEo5vLhTE — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 13, 2019

Reverting to his compliment, Nawazuddin exclaimed that he is "an ardent fan" of Coelho's writing and he is more than happy to be noticed by an acclaimed personality like him.

Sir @paulocoelho I hv read ur books The Alchemist & also watched d film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on ur novel I hv always been an ardent fan of ur writing & it's an honour 2 be noticed & mentioned by someone like you I don't have words to describe the feeling

Thank You 😊 https://t.co/wNyhg5ltog — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) September 14, 2019

Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel by the same name, Sacred Games made the nation sit up and take notice of its gripping plot and powerful performances.

The second season of the series aired on Netflix on 15 August, 2019.

On the work front, the Sacred Games actor recently wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film Raat Akeli Hai in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte.

He is currently busy filming for Bole Chudiyan alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and has joined the cast of Housefull 4 for a song.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 10:06:40 IST