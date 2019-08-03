Sacred Games: Ahead of season 2 premiere, Netflix releases recap video with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Netflix India's highly-anticipated Original show Sacred Games is returning for its sophomore season on 15 August. Ahead of its season 2 premiere, the streaming giant has released a recap video of the first instalment.

In this clip, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ganesh Gaitonde has assumed the role of the narrator, describing his journey from murdering his father at the age of 11 to becoming one of the most notorious crime lords of Bombay.

The four-minute-long video highlights all the pivotal points in the series, from Gaitonde challenging Saif Ali Khan's Sartaj Singh to save his beloved city from utter destruction, to the introduction of Gaitonde's third father in his life. Pankaj Tripathi also makes a brief appearance in the video, warning that the 'sacred game' is not over yet.

The show picks up from where the first season ended. Notorious gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) has returned for revenge, like he says in the trailer, and is shown quickly re-establishing himself as the king but in a far away place from Mumbai. Saif Ali Khan returns as Sartaj Singh, who has to save his city from destruction before 25 days are over. He is also seen embarking on a journey of self-discovery, joining a mysterious cult headed by Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji, introduced in season 1 as Gaitonde’s "teesra baap" (third father).

Tripathi, who just was seen in season 1 only briefly, had previously teased that Guruji would be the primary antagonist this time. He had said that his character becomes as big as Gaitonde.

The second season includes new addition in the cast, ]like Kalki Koechlin as Batya Abelman and Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan. Anurag Kashyap has directed Gaitonde’s track while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan-fame) is the main man behind Singh's track in season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles of the showrunner and the lead writer respectively.

