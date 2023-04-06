Iranian-German model and actress Elnaaz Norouzi who is better known for her role in Netflix’s Sacred Games is all set to come with yet another international project with Scottish actor and film producer Gerard Butler in ‘Kandahar‘. The actress recently also opened up on her experience while working with the Hollywood actor and further also shared her liking toward him. Stating that it was a ‘magical’ experience, Norouzi noted how he was “fun and super nice” throughout the entire filming. For the unversed, Gerard Butler who plays the lead role in the film is also among one of the producers.

“Working with him was magical not only as a producer but also as my co-star, he is just so much fun and super nice on top of it,” Elnaaz Norouzi said further adding that Kandahar is an “unforgettable experience” for her.

Elnaaz Norouzi admits to having a crush on Gerard Butler

The Iranian actress also shared her liking toward the Hollywood actor’s works that include films like Tomorrow Never Dies, Tale of the Mummy, and Timeline also admitted to having a crush on him as a teenager.

“I remember watching Gerard’s movies and I used to have a crush on him as a teenager. I am also thankful to Ric sir for guiding us through the film so well. I am just over the moon to be part of a Hollywood film,” she added.

While not many details have been revealed about the actress’s role in the upcoming film, Gerard plays Tom Harris, a CIA operative who gets stuck in Afghanistan during a mission. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Kandahar also features Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Bahador Foladi, and Travis Fimmel in prominent roles. The film will be released in the US on 26 May 2023.

