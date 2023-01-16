What happens when you find yourself in a life-and-death situation – one after the other? Such is Brodie Torrance’s (Gerard Butler) crisis at hand too when he finds himself fighting for the safety and life of his passengers after an emergency landing. Brought to life by the French director and screenwriter Jean-François Richet, Plane captures the story of a commercial pilot and a convicted fugitive (Mike Colter) working together to safeguard their fellow passengers in a gripping thriller.

Talking about his character in the film, Gerard Butler said, “Torrance is a rich character. Though he has no tactical experience in combating dangerous rebels, he feels a deep responsibility towards his passengers, and to the daughter, he was on his way to see. After the emergency landing, he’ll go above and beyond to protect his passengers and get them home. He’s a man on a mission.”

He further added that “It’s been quite a journey working on PLANE. It’s been one of my most satisfying filmmaking experiences, and I’m so grateful to our cast, filmmakers, and crew that worked so hard on it. It’s everything I love about movies and can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world.”

Remi Adeleke, who is playing the character of Shellback, shared some similarities between him and his character in the movie, “Just a connecting point of him being a battle-hardened warrior and with no fear and, willing to be the one who raises his hand and says, this situation seems a bit crazy. The odds are stacked against us, but I know that we could somehow pull it off. I’m willing to put my life on the line to go rescue these people. And so that, that also resonated with me. And that was one of the reasons why I went into the military”

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures released Plane on January 13th, 2023.

