Sacred Games 2 promo sees Saif Ali Khan's Sartaj Singh grappling with events from Season 1

Netflix India's highly-awaited Original show Sacred Games is returning for its sophomore season on 15 August. Ahead of its release, the streaming giant is releasing promo videos to build the anticipation around it. Earlier today (6 August), a Sacred Games promo featuring Saif Ali Khan's Sartaj Singh was released.

In the first season, notorious gangster Ganesh Gaitonde gave some sleepless nights to police officer Sartaj with his eerie confessions about a dooming Mumbai. The new teaser delves into the mind of Sartaj who is grappling with flashbacks from the past. He revisits memories of how he failed to help his acquaintances, who eventually succumbed to death. The teaser ends with Sartaj dressing his wounded thumb, making up his mind for a fight ahead and asking, "What happens when there's nothing left to sacrifice?"

The show picks up from where the first season ended. Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) has returned for revenge, like he says in the trailer, and he is shown quickly re-establishing himself as the king but in a far away place from Mumbai. Saif returns as Sartaj, who has to save his city from destruction within 25 days. He is also seen embarking on a journey of self-discovery, joining a mysterious cult headed by Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji, introduced in season 1 as Gaitonde’s "teesra baap" (third father).

Tripathi, who was seen in season 1 only briefly, had previously teased that Guruji would be the primary antagonist this time. He had said that his character becomes as big as Gaitonde.

The second season includes new additions in the cast, including Kalki Koechlin as Batya Abelman and Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan. Anurag Kashyap has directed Gaitonde’s track while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan-fame) is the main man behind Singh's track in season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles as showrunner and the lead writer respectively.

Watch the teaser here



Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 13:34:51 IST