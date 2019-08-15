Sacred Games 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan's show leaked online by Tamilrockers within a day of release

Netflix's highly-anticipated crime thriller Original Sacred Games season 2 is reportedly leaked by the notorious piracy website, TamilRockers, within a day of its release. Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking a slew of highly-anticipated films within a day of their theatrical release.

According to LiveMint, Netflix has spent as much as ₹100 crore on the series, the most any streaming service has spent on creating original content in India. The illegal release might have a drastic impact on the viewership.

Despite taking several attempts to stop the menace of online piracy, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Previously, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) asked that more government attention be paid to issues pertaining to online piracy as it is a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large.

Sacred Games season 2 picks up from where the first season ended. GaneshGaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) has returned for revenge, like he says in the trailer. He is shown quickly re-establishing himself as the king but in a far away place from Mumbai. Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), who has to save his city from destruction within 25 days, is seen embarking on a journey of self-discovery, joining a mysterious cult headed by Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji, introduced in season 1 as Gaitonde’s "teesra baap" (third father).

Tripathi, who was seen in season 1 only briefly, had previously teased that Guruji would be the primary antagonist this time. He had said that his character becomes as big as Gaitonde.

Anurag Kashyap has directed Gaitonde’s track while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan-fame) is the main man behind Singh's track in season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles as showrunner and the lead writer respectively.

