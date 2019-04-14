Watch: Saand Ki Aankh stars Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu introduce the world's oldest sharpshooters

Actor Bhumi Pednekar who is currently busy shooting with Taapsee Pannu for their latest biopic Saand Ki Aankh, recently shared a video of the world's two oldest sharpshooter women, on whom the story is based.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star took to her Twitter and shared the video of 'Shooter Dadi'.

She captioned: "Daadiyan hai sabse pyaari, Harkatein hai inki nyaari. Inme hai lagan aur josh, Uda diye duniya ke hosh. #SaandKiAankh."

The video titled Shooter Daadi - Loaded and Ready, dedicated to the female sharpshooters- Chandro (86) and Prakashi Tomar (82), begins with 'The body gets old, but the mind stays young.' In the video, the ladies can be seen performing their daily routine line cutting grass, churning, cooking and Chandro is seen sharing about Dr. Rajpal who opened a range to practice shooting in the village. The two-minutes 34-second video highlights their accolades in the end and the video culminates with 'to be continued...'

A few moments later, the Judwaa star Taapsee Pannu also shared the story on Twitter.

"Old is bold and it's an honour to portray their terrific stories that are untold. #SaandKiAankh. Come join us," Taapsee wrote.

Saand Ki Aankh is being jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The film will mark the directorial debut of writer Tushar Hiranandani who has penned Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 15:55:31 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.