Aditya Narayan's journey as a successful host began in 2007 with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Since then, the actor-singer has continued to woo audiences with his unique style, while his singing skills have left fans mesmerised.

Playback singer and host Aditya Narayan has carved out a name for himself in the entertainment industry due to his youthful looks, charming personality and melodious voice. Born in Mumbai to veteran singer Udit Narayan and wife Deepa Narayan, Aditya Narayan started his journey in the Hindi film industry at a very young age. The playback singer has also appeared as an actor in several films, He made his acting debut with the 1997 film Pardes, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry. As for his singing career, Aditya Narayan started singing professionally when he was only five. In 1992, he sang one track for the Nepalese film Mohini.

When he was eight, he performed with his father in the 1995 Aamir Khan starrer Akele Hum Akele Tum. Narayan's journey as a successful host began in 2007 with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Since then, the actor-singer has continued to woo audiences with his unique style, while his singing skills have left fans mesmerised. Earlier this year, Aditya Narayan and his wife were blessed with a baby girl named Tvisha.

On the occasion of Aditya Narayan's birthday, here is a look at his family photo gallery:

1. Aditya Narayan can be seen being a total "dad on duty" as he pushes his daughter in a stroller. His post is relatable to every new father out there.

2. Aditya Narayan shared an adorable picture with wife Shweta and daughter Tvisha as the family enjoys their first vacation together in Coorg.

3. Tvisha's Instagram account posted a happy picture of Aditya Narayan and Tvisha on the occasion of father's day and we can't stop gushing over it.

4. Singer Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa Narayan look extremely happy as they strike a pose with their granddaughter Tvisha.

5. In this snippet from one of Tvisha's photo shoots, the actor-turned-host Aditya Narayan looks adorable as he holds his daughter. The father-daughter duo are twinning in white, leaving all of us gushing over their cuteness.

6. The Narayan family looks adorable as they strike a pose with their daughter Tvisha. While Aditya Narayan and his daughter can be seen wearing colour coordinated outfits, his wife sports a rust-coloured dress.

7. On 4 March, singer Aditya Narayan shared a throwback from his wedding day as the couple welcomed their daughter into the world.

Happy birthday Aditya Narayan!

