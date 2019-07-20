Russo Brothers announce film adaptations of Grimjack, Battle of the Planets at San Diego Comic-Con

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will produce adaptations of graphic novel Grimjack and animated show Battle of the Planets, the duo announced at the San Diego Comic-Con. Both projects will be developed through their AGBO banner.

According to Variety, Joe said Anthony would rush home from school every day to watch Battle of the Planets. However, Anthony added that Grimjack was a "deep cut" that the pair loved as kids.

Joe said that they're producing Grimjack and that they might direct Battle of the Planets. "If we were to make it, it would be a live-action film," said Joe, reported Deadline.

Grimjack is being developed at Amazon by AGBO, Halfire and being written by Kevin Murphy.

The Grimjack novel was written by John Ostrander and Tim Truman. It is the story of a mercenary and his crew who are forced to dig into their own pasts when Grimjack's estranged teenage daughter comes to him looking for help.

Currently, no writer is attached to pen Battle of the Planets.

Originally created by Tatsuo Yoshida and Tatsunoko Studios, Battle of the Planets follows five young orphans who are trained to form an intergalactic team known as G-Force, promising to protect Earth and its allies from otherworldly invading forces.

The projects join the list of the duo's previously announced titles Cherry, to star Tom Holland, and a reboot of The Thomas Crown Affair with Michael B Jordan.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2019 13:33:38 IST