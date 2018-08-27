You are here:

Infinity War directors Joe, Anthony Russo in talks to direct film adaptation of Cherry after Avengers 4

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo may direct the film adaptation of Nico Walker's novel Cherry.

The Russo Brothers' production company AGBO is close to lock a deal to acquire the film rights to Walker's just-published book.

The story, based on the author's life, follows an Iraq War veteran who returns home with undiagnosed PTSD, falls into opioid addiction, and begins robbing banks.

Walker was caught in 2011 and is scheduled to be released in 2020.

The film's screenplay will be written by Jessica Goldberg, who is currently writing another AGBO movie, Exit West.

The Russo Brothers, are best known for Marvel films Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and the summer tent-pole, Avengers: Infinity War.

The duo is currently shooting for the untitled Avengers 4.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 13:10 PM