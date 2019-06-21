Russian Doll, Fleabag, Pose lead nominations for 2019 Television Critics Association Awards

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced its nominees for the 2019 TCA Awards, with strong nods for OTT series and women in general. The TCA, which comprises of more than 200 North American TV critics and journalists, honour outstanding television programming from cable to streaming.

This year, with nominations in four categories, Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking LGBT drama Pose has tied with Netflix’s Natasha Lyonne-starring Russian Doll as the TCA’s most-nominated series of the year, reports Entertainment Weekly.

FX's Pose has earned nominations for Individual Achievement in Drama (Billy Porter), Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program, and Program of the Year. Joining Pose in the Program of the Year category are the last season of HBO’s popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, the haunting HBO drama Chernobyl, Netflix’s Ava DuVernay-directed Central Park Five biopic When They See Us, Russian Doll, and the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-led comedy Fleabag.

Amazon’s British show Fleabag stands second with a strong showing of three nominations, including Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Program of the Year, and Individual Achievement in Comedy for creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

A large variety of series scored two nominations, including HBO representatives Barry, Chernobyl, Sharp Objects, Succession, and Veep. Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, CBS' The Good Fight, BBC America’s Killing Eve, Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek, and Netflix’s When They See Us also earned two nominations.

HBO scored the most nominations for a single network with 15, followed closely by Netflix’s 14 nods and FX’s eight.

"From departing juggernauts that changed the TV game to new shows that test the boundaries of what the medium can do and be, this has been a landmark season for television across all networks and platforms. This strong nomination roster represents a diverse blend of talented performers, many of whom are also creators, and groundbreaking content that made us laugh, cry and gasp." Daniel Fienberg, TCA President, said of the 2019 nominees via statement.

The 35th Annual TCA Awards ceremony — hosted by Desus & Mero — will be held on 3 August in Los Angeles.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 15:58:27 IST