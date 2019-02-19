Veep season 7 trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus returns to campaign trail in final instalment of HBO's political satire

The trailer for the final season of Julie Louis-Dreyfus' Veep was recently released by HBO.

Louis Dreyfus' Selina Meyer and her team try to find their way back to the highest political office in the US one last time. Her competitor is Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons), who tries to rope in potential voters with his anti-vaccination campaign. "You have the second-lowest vaccination rates in the nation, and when I’m elected president, you will be No. 1!," he says.

The trailer also sees her enlisting her accomplishments to her assistant Gary (Tony Hale), "I was a gamechanger, I took a dump on the glass ceiling and I shaved my muff in the sink of the old boy’s club," as he types it out. "Do you want me to read that back?" he asks her. "No," she tells hi. "We can't use any of it."

Anna Chlumsky, Sam Richardson, Kevin Dunn, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Gary Cole also return to the final season. Indiewire writes that David Mandel has directed the show's upcoming season premiere.

Veep season 7 had faced a delay following Louis-Dreyfus's breast cancer diagnosis and to allow the actress to recuperate. HBO will premiere the show on 31 March.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 19:48:43 IST