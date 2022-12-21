Rumer Willis, Derek Richard Thomas announce pregnancy
They had made their relationship internet official earlier this year
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Rumer Willis is expecting her first child with partner, singer Derek Richard Thomas. The 34-year-old actor, the eldest daughter of former Hollywood power couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday evening. Willis posted a series of black-and-white pictures showing off her baby bump and captioned the post with a seedling emoji. They made their relationship internet official earlier this year. This will be the first grandchild for Bruce Willis and Moore, who divorced in 2000. Earlier this year, Bruce Willis’ family announced that the Die Hard star would be “stepping away” from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, which had affected his cognitive abilities.
View this post on Instagram
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Harry & Meghan: Royal expert says the couple is ‘misunderstood’, deserves to be heard
While some are accusing Harry and Meghan of being opportunists for milking their Royal exit for views, others are asking the Royal family rather pertinent questions about the mistreatment of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex.
'Love Island' star Maura Higgins skips fashion awards due to 'not very appropriate' outfit
In a video, the 32-year-old shared that she was preparing to attend the event on Monday night, but "decided not to go" just minutes before she was due on the red carpet after not feeling comfortable in her custom-made gown
Bros is broadcast as first big-studio gay film, makes the same mistakes as the other LGBT films
Bobby Leicher (Billy Eichner) certainly makes heavy weather of homophobia. He is smart, savvy, self-aware, charismatic and Jewish.