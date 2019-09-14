Demi Moore reveals she was sexually assaulted at 15 in her new memoir Inside Out, to be released on 24 September

In her new memoir titled Inside Out, actress Demi Moore has recounted an incident of being sexually assaulted when she was 15, reports Indo Asian News Service.

Calling the opportunity of penning her life as "more of an awakening than a comeback", Moore's memoir will follow the actress across her difficult childhood years, right through to Hollywood stardom. The book will also have insights on her high-profile marriages with actors Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.

As reported by Asian News International, Moore recently opened up about the obstacles she overcame (during her early years) to The New York Times and for Harper's Bazaar's October issue.

According to the iconic fashion magazine, Moore experienced a "nomadic childhood", in which she travelled across the country with her parents and her brother and the painful experiences started at an early age.

At one point during the interview, Moore recalled reviving her mother after an overdose.

"The next thing I remember is using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do," she said.

"Something very deep inside me shifted then, and it never shifted back. My childhood was over," she added.

As per the publication, Moore's mother sometimes took her to an apartment in West Hollywood to escape the alcoholism of her father, who Moore later learned wasn't her biological dad. She later met German actor Nastassja Kinski. Moore wrote in her new memoir about how she helped Kinski run lines for her audition.

"She had this sense of herself that I so wanted," she stated, per Harper's Bazaar.

"Even though I didn't know what it was. To me, she represented a sense of freedom that I couldn't even fathom. It was a sense of belonging. [And I felt] if I could fit there, then it would mean it's okay that I'm here...that it's okay that I was born," the actor added.

At the age of 16, Moore met her first husband, Freddy. They married two years later but eventually parted ways.

Meanwhile, she was rising to fame at that time, she appeared on American TV series General Hospital and landed roles in films like Blame It on Rio. She also starred in films like Ghost, Indecent Proposal, Striptease and G.I. Jane.

Moore then married Bruce Willis in 1987. They welcomed three children together. After more than a decade of marriage, the celebrity couple called it quits.

Moore's memoir hits the bookshelves on 24 September.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2019 11:46:57 IST