Since its release in October last year, the Oscar-winner film RRR has had a fabulous run at the theatres in Japan, thus clearly taking the ‘land of the rising sun’ by storm. As the film shows no sign of slowing down in the country, it has created another history by recording a massive footfall of over 1 million in merely 164 days of its theatrical release. Taking to the film’s official Twitter handle, the news has been shared while celebrating the major feat. “#RRRMovie records 1 Million+ footfall in 164 Days and continues its rocking run #RRRinJapan,” it wrote. For the unversed, the film was released in Japan on 21 October 2022 when director SS Rajamouli along with his lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR also went for a promotional trip to the country.

#RRRMovie records 1 Million+ footfall in 164 Days and continues its rocking run ❤️ 🙌🏻 #RRRinJapan. pic.twitter.com/1nKvXbXUTN — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 4, 2023

Meanwhile, an excited Rajamouli also took to Twitter and shared his happiness over the recent feat. “Showered with 1 Million hugs from japanese fans.. Arigato Guzaimasu..#RRRinJapan,” he wrote,

Showered with 1 Million hugs from japanese fans.. Arigato Guzaimasu.. #RRRinJapan 日本のファンから100万回以上ハグをいただきました。ありがとうございます。 🥹🥹🥹🤗🤗🤗🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 4, 2023

In reaction to the posts, many of his fans also took to the comment section and shared comments like “I’m sure you’re aware, but 5 months after the initial release here, it’s still going strong, including in numerous IMAX theatres, gaining new fans. I’m amazed and very proud to be a (repeating) part of that audience”, “Japanese RRR fans are deeply enjoying this film with this tag. This tag mean Favorite RRR scenes that are too detailed to communicate. Very thankful to Rajamouli sir and the whole RRR team!”, etc.

RRR which has become the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan was released on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures last year. Owing to its craze among Japanese audiences, IMAX theatres also had to increase the number of screens earlier this year.

RRR’s award-winning spree

After reaching the global stage and impressing audiences all over the world, SS Rajamouli’s RRR took home several international awards for his hit number ‘Naatu Naatu’. Starting with the Golden Globe Award and Critics’ Choice Award, the film also won the prestigious Oscar at this year’s 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

