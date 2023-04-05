SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which recently created history by bagging the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu at the Oscars, has added one more achievement to its name. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer, which has been running uninterrupted for 164 days in Japan since October last year, has recorded 1 million plus footfalls in the country.

Director SS Rajamouli expressed his gratitude to the Japanese audience as he tweeted, “Showered with 1 Million hugs from Japanese fans…Arigato Guzaimasu #RRRinJapan”.

#RRRMovie records 1 Million+ footfall in 164 Days and continues its rocking run ❤️ #RRRinJapan. pic.twitter.com/1nKvXbXUTN — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 4, 2023

Showered with 1 Million hugs from japanese fans.. Arigato Guzaimasu.. #RRRinJapan 日本のファンから100万回以上ハグをいただきました。ありがとうございます。 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 4, 2023

Till now, the film has collected Rs 97 crore in Japan, which makes its worldwide collections of Rs 1,241 crore. With the updated business, RRR has now emerged the third-highest-grossing Indian of all time at the global box office beating Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1,230 crore).

Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 hold the top 2 spots with Rs 1970 crore and Rs 1800 crore respectively.

Produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in prominent roles.

The music of the film is composed by MM Keeravaani while the camera is cranked by KK Senthil Kumar. Sreekar Prasad has edited the film while the story is written by Rajamouli’s father and blockbuster writer V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Talking about its international accolades, RRR also won the Best Foreign Language Film and the Best Song award at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards. It also bagged the Best Song trophy at the Golden Globes.

