SS Rajamouli’s epic period drama, RRR is getting bigger day by day. After impressing the audience across the country and abroad, RRR also bagged a Golden Globe Award recently, leaving all of us feeling proud. While the film has impressed people from all walks of life, it has now also left an impact on the legendary filmmaker, James Cameron. Sharing the news on social media, Rajamouli expressed his happiness and said that he feels ‘on the top of the world’. Cameron has watched the film not once but twice and also suggested the film to his wife, said Rajamouli.

Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli shared a photo with Cameron where he can be seen engaging in an interesting conversation. He wrote, “The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended it to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD… Thank you both.”

The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.🙏🏻🙏🏻 Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD… Thank you both 🥰🥰🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 16, 2023



While this came as a big surprise for the entire team and for the fans, actress Alia Bhatt is also happy with it. Sharing a tweet by Anne Thompson on her Instagram story, Alia wrote, “Uffff What a beautiful morning.”

Earlier, American journalist Anne Thompson while tweeting about the film said that she admires the film and so does her tablemate, James Cameron.

RRR wins best foreign film at CCA — every bit of awareness helps get more folks to watch it! I introed myself to S.S. Rajamouli and my tablemate Jim Cameron admires the movie too. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) January 16, 2023



In the meantime, fans also showered the post with appreciation and love.

RRR wins international awards

After getting two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, RRR bagged the ‘Best Song’ award for ‘Naatu Naatu’. Recently, the film also won the Best Music Score Award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) for the song.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. The film also features actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in small but prominent roles.

