RRR motion poster, title logo out; Ram Charan, Jr NTR's elemental forces unite to form a mystic energy force

SS Rajamouli has debuted the motion poster and the title logo of his highly awaited next, RRR, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, a day after announcing the same on Twitter.

Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the motion poster sees their characters as elemental forces of fire and water, which unite to create a mystifying source of energy. It is also revealed in the poster the title RRR stands for "Rise, Revolt and Roar."

Check out the poster here

The acclaimed filmmaker also revealed that the team has come up with such a decision only to lift the spirit of everyone at the time of the novel coronavirus crisis.

"It's a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long-overdue title logo with the motion poster of RRR movie," he further wrote.

(Follow our LIVE coverage on coronavirus here)

The director also requested the fans to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes, "I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering."

Set in 1920s India, RRR will narrate the stories of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. This project also marks the Telugu film debut of Alia Bhatt, and will see Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance.

Prakash Raj, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Olivia Harris are among the other cast members. Reportedly made at a massive budget of Rs 300 crore, RRR will open in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and other Indian languages on 8 January, 2021.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 13:13:06 IST