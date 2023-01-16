SS Rajamouli’s RRR has turned out to be a global phenomenon. The appreciation, love and accolades, that the film is garnering from the west is a rare feat for an Indian movie. Apart from the gripping narrative, larger-than-life action sequences, and performances of the ensemble cast, the world is grooving on MM Keeravaani’s energetic thumping track Naatu Naatu from RRR, which has won the Best Original song at Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Naatu Naatu Again!! 🕺🕺❤️‍🔥 Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG💥💥 #RRRMovie Here’s @mmkeeravaani’s acceptance speech!! pic.twitter.com/d4qcxXkMf7 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 16, 2023

The universe has spoken! Watch Golden Globe WINNER @mmkeeravaani speak backstage about his win for Best Song “Naatu Naatu”. 🎶 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6jpzq1ISLn — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 13, 2023

The high-on-energy track, Naatu Naatu, which was shot in Ukraine, has taken the world by storm as we saw audiences in the cinema halls of China, Japan, USA and many countries dancing to the track leaving their seats and celebrating the song.

MM Keeravaani’s thumping music

Music composer MM Keeravaani, who is also the cousin of SS Rajamouli and has collaborated with the filmmaker for Baahubali series and other films, created history when he lifted the Golden Globes for Naatu Naatu. Calling the song a brilliant result of team effort he said in his speech, “Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else, not me. So, I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat that tradition because I mean my words.”

He added, “This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song, and without him this would not have happened. Kaala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song, and Mr. Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy. NT Ramarao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all.”

Prem Rakshith’s impeccable choreography

Undoubtedly, Prem Rakshith’s impeccable choreography was the biggest highlight of the song. Every step of the track became a rage among the masses. Kudos to Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who danced their hearts out and made Naatu Naatu a visual treat for us.

Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava’s energetic vocals

Rahul and Kaala Bhairava’s vocals took the song to another level as they perfectly matched the personalities of Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted for Oscar Best Original Song and the nominations will be announced on 24 January.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram